Re-light your fire at last of Pontefract Racecourse's Friday evening meetings

As well as six exciting races the meeting will host a local beer festival and after racing top tribute act Re-Take That will take to the stage, writes Richard Hammill.

The course is honoured to welcome the UK’s top Take That Tribute to the Pontefract main stage. Join the boys, the backing dancers, and the band as they play all the greatest hits in a fully interactive sing-along experience. Created by Take That fans, for Take That fans!

After the last race at 8.54pm racegoers are encouraged to make their way into the Parade Ring to watch the live music in the Marquee area. As always, racegoers in the Picnic Enclosure can upgrade to the Paddock Enclosure (subject to availability) after the last race for £5.

Pontefract Racecourse is set to stage the last of its popular Friday evening meetings for 2022.

Together the live music there is the annual beer festival located in the Grandstand and Paddock Enclosure.

Local brewery legends Pennine Brewery, Revolutions Brewing Co, Ossett Brewery and Bier Huis will set up their stalls offering pints for racegoers to taste throughout the evening.

Check out Pontefract’s social media competition to win free half pints to redeem at the beer festival stalls.

Before the after party, the equine stars will hit the course to compete in six heart thumping races.

Feature is the £30k Caygill Family Handicap over a mile and there is always a competitive field assembled for the prize pot available.

The 2021 renewal saw a thrilling finish between Enigmatic and Shelir with the former just getting the verdict for trainer Joseph Parr who was making a rare visit to the West Yorkshire track.