Wakefield Triathlon Club run an annual event in memory of Adam Abbas-Lodge.

The club had planned to cycle up the iconic Holme Moss, which is 524m above sea level at its summit, but Storm Arwen had other ideas.

The snowfall on Saturday, coupled with high winds and freezing temperatures meant that it just was not safe and the Holme Moss Hill Climb had to be called off.

However, organisers were quick to come up with an alternative event and members turned out to run around Pugneys and up to Sandal Castle or cycle the club’s Olympic Triathlon Bike Route through the local area. This was followed by cakes and coffee, raising an impressive £1,092 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

Wakefield Triathlon members set out at the annual Holme Moss Hill Climb charity event, which had to take place at Pugneys Lake because of the icy weather.

Holme Moss Hill Climb has become an annual charity event for the club, with the first one in August, 2020 raising £600.

It started last year when Adam Abbas-Lodge, the son of one of the club's members became ill with cancer.

Adam was a talented musician and keen cyclist himself and loved the challenge of a hill. It was cycling that alerted him that something was wrong. Finding he was getting out of breath while riding and that his resting heart rate was over 100, he sought medical advice and following tests a 10cm tumour was discovered in his heart.

Adam had open heart surgery in September, 2020, which successfully removed the tumour. Though this bought him a small amount of time, the cancer had spread and, despite courses of radio and chemotherapy, its progress was relentless and tragically Adam passed away in December at just 31 years old.

Wakefield Triathlon members at Pugneys Lake for their rearranged charity event, which raised £1,092 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

Wheatfields palliative team and ambulance team were on hand to help Adam whenever needed last year and this was despite Covid making everything more difficult. The ambulance team volunteered to provide transport for Adam on his wedding day on December 19 and they had even decorated the ambulance with streamers, banners and balloons.

They were also instrumental in helping Adam stay at home with his beloved Hannah for as long as possible, pulling out all the stops to get him home and allow Adam to spend his last Christmas with his family.

The care provided by hospices such as Wheatfields is invaluable and a number of the club’s members have experience of this, including Mel Wass who is the official baker and made all the cakes to sell after the race. Mel’s partner Simon lost his life to cancer and was cared for by Wakefield Hospice and she has fund raised relentlessly since, saying: “I hope none of us ever needs a hospice, but I raise money so if we do they are still there.”

Adam’s mum Rachel was thrilled with the response on the day, saying: “What fabulous people the members of WTC are, not only fantastic runners, riders and champion cake eaters but their generosity is astonishing.”