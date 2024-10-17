Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lifelong supporter Martin Jepson is set to take sole control of Castleford Tigers after agreeing the terms of an option agreement to buy club shares owned by Janet and Ian Fulton.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The option agreement has to be triggered on or before January 31, 2025. But work will start immediately on restructuring the board of the club with successful businessman Jepson willing to talk to parties interested in joining him on what will be an exciting and ambitious journey for the Tigers.

Jepson is hoping to play his part in re-establishing the Tigers among the top clubs in rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said "I am thrilled to have concluded this agreement which will allow me to attract new, like-minded investors to the club.

Martin Jepson has agreed terms for a Castleford Tigers takeover. Photo: Castleford Tigers

"I have been a lifelong fan and it is my ambition to take the club and its fans on a journey of success and to replicate former glories.

"With the news on this agreement, the expectation of a strong grading under the IMG system, the signing of the S106 Axiom agreement for the new stand development and recent investment from Wakefield Council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund, the future looks good for the club.

I couldn't be more excited about the future ahead and I am totally committed to both the club and its fans and giving 100 per cent to this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I joined the board, I said that I wanted to secure the club’s immediate future under the IMG regime and bring long-term stability and that will remain the focus."

Jepson added: "Castleford Tigers means so much to me and the community and I will never take the fans' loyalty or support for granted.

"The fans have been starved of real success in recent years and I will do everything in my power to deliver excellence on the playing field and improved fan engagement at all times.

"There is lots of work to be done, starting immediately, and I recognise that I cannot do it all on my own. I have always said that we would be open into new investment into the club and would welcome the opportunity to speak to any individuals interested in joining me on this journey to help realise our collective ambition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fulton family have been represented on the board for more than 30 years during which they established Cas in the Super League and helped them reach a Grand Final, win the League Leaders Shield and reach two Challenge Cup finals.

Ian stands down from the chairman's role with immediate effect with Jepson taking over full control of the day to day running of the club.

Jepson added "I would like to thank both Ian and Janet along with the Fulton family, for all they have done for the club over the years and they will always be welcome back at Wheldon Road at any time.

"They have created a lasting legacy and without their support, the club simply would not have survived and we will be forever grateful for that. I would also like to thank board director Dion Lowe for his assistance in enabling this agreement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Fulton said: "Cas has been a large part of myself and my family’s life for many years not only as a director and chairman but as a fan.”

“My late parents supported the club over many years and like them l have continued this for the last 10 years.

“It has been no secret that the club was always open for new investors and with Martin Jepson's involvement and investment the time is now right for myself and family to pass the club on .

"Martin brings a wealth of experience in business and a passion to drive the club forward and I wish him every success in doing so and I’m sure as fans you will support him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow directors Mark Grattan, Steve Vause, Dion Lowe and Rob Clarkson for their support and commitment and to staff members past and present.

Finally thank you to all the loyal fans who support our club and the many friends both myself and my family have made.”