Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire hits out at refereeing standards

​Frustrated Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has hit out at what he sees as worsening standards of officiating after his team were on the wrong end of some more controversial decisions in their narrow defeat to Wigan Warriors.

​Referee Tom Grant and video official Aaron Moore angered the Tigers boss and supporters at the game with several decisions in the 26-20 loss to Wigan – particularly a decision to uphold a Warriors captain’s challenge that replays showed should have seen Cas awarded a penalty.

It was a crucial decision that helped Wigan turn the game in their favour when they had been trailing 16-12 and the momentum had been very much with the Tigers.

Cas have not had much luck with decisions this season and the frustration has been building, leading to McGuire venting his fury after the latest match.

He told Sky Sports: “I don't get the officiating, I don't get the captain's challenge and I don't get some of the things happening in the game – it's bewildering. The standard of officiating is getting worse.”

On the big decision not to give Cas the penalty they should have had, McGuire said: “Everyone in the ground could see it's a penalty. I don't see why they can't see that.

“Josh Simm gets pulled back – what are they looking for?

“You feel for the players because they are trying their absolute nuts off and they get calls like that.

“It is what is it is and we'll take it on the chin and get back on the horse and ready to work on Thursday (against Huddersfield Giants)."

McGuire added: “I just don’t think we get anything. We’re playing at home and sometimes you get that home advantage of a bit of pressure and we don’t get anything.

"Some of the decisions were pathetic. Bring back some of them older guys like Silverwood, Ganson and Smith and people like that – at least they had some guts about them.

"I’m not bothered, they can fine me – I’ll pay them back at a pound a week.

"It’s not good enough and it’s consistently not good enough.

"You ask questions and they just fob you off with pointless answers. It’s a waste of time investing any energy in asking questions about refs and calls. I’m more focussed on improving the players and helping them get better than wasting time.

"Some of the calls were just horrific and it’s been consistent for us this year. We don’t get the calls and sometimes that’s because you’re not the dominant team and we aren’t Wigan.

"But over time it will make us more resilient because we will get to a point where we don’t care about refs. We’ll get to a point where we’re good enough to be able to deal with whatever’s thrown at us.”

Head of referees Phil Bentham has admitted a “clear error” was made during the Wigan game.

The Warriors successfully won their captain's challenge when a knock-on decision was overruled despite replays showing Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith pulling back Josh Simm as the Cas winger was winning a chase for a loose ball.

With Wigan then going on to quickly score the decision was compounded and clearly turned the game.

"It's important that the sport knows we do accept accountability when there's been a clear error," said Bentham.

"We will continue to work, week in, week out, in detail to avoid these errors in decision making."