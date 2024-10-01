Castleford Tigers closing in on half-back signing with Jacob Miller making way for overseas recruit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​With Castleford Tigers expected to sign Parramatta Eels half-back Daejarn Asi ahead of next season it looks like they are preparing to make room by releasing one of their existing experienced halves.

Asi could be pulling the strings alongside Rowan Milnes next year in a new half-back combination, with promising teenager Jenson Windley around as back-up.

Papua New Guinea star Judah Rimbu is also an option with Cas in the running to sign him following his excellent season in the Queensland Cup where he has been awarded the competition’s player of the year.

It has been reported down under that the Tigers have tabled a bid for the 22-year-old who can play at half-back or hooker.

Jacob Miller could be set to leave Castleford Tigers if they succeed in their aim to bring in a new half-back from Australia. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Jacob Miller looks like being the player to make room although he has one year left on his contract with the Tigers and talks are ongoing about his future.

Cas could also clear quota spots with forwards Nixon Putt and Elie El-Zakhem expected to leave Wheldon Road.

Head coach Craig Lingard confirmed last week that half-back was one of the positions he was looking to improve for 2025 and Asi, 24, fits the bill as a player with hopefully his best years ahead of him.

Asi began his NRL career with the North Queensland Cowboys and went on to the New Zealand Warriors before a move to the Parramatta Eels for the 2023 season.

With that club he has made 24 appearances, scoring three tries and kicking 17 goals.

Tigers boss Lingard knows he needs more quality in to help the club to make some improvement on the pitch in the next 12 months, but believes there were achievements to look back on in 2024.

He said: “Where we were at the start of this season, judging us on the same terms as Wigan, Hull KR, Warrington and Saints with the budgets and players they've got wouldn't be realistic; we need to judge ourselves on where we were last year and where we started this season.

"The cold, hard facts are we spent considerably less than we did last year, have got more points and finished higher up the table.

"Nineteen players have made their debut, Sam Wood has got international recognition and we've got young players coming through together.

"I think on the whole it's been a fairly positive and successful season."