Castleford Tigers fans react angrily after Liam Horne is handed huge ban following controversial Wigan game

Liam Horne has been given a six-match ban. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Social media has been lit up after news that Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne has been banned for six matches following the Wigan Warriors game last weekend.

Horne is set to serve the huge suspension after being found guilty of grade E unnecessary contact 'with a player who is injured or may be injured' at a tribunal.

The incident in question was when Horne attempted to pick up Kaide Ellis in the final minute of the game after he had been tackled, in an apparent bid to prevent the Warriors from running down the clock.

Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin also received a similar charge from their game at the weekend, but has escaped punishment.

Fans are questioning the severity of the ban, which came despite Wigan submitting a letter that their player was not injured in the incident with Horne, and the inconsistency.

They have also been angered at the timing of the suspension, which followed Danny McGuire's comments after the game when he labelled the current standard of refereeing as not being good enough.

Fans have backed the head coach’s stance and social media is not making good reading for the RFL, with many saying it is backing up why so many are turning their backs on the sport.

A club statement said: "Castleford Tigers can confirm Liam Horne has been suspended for six matches after being found guilty by an independent operational rules tribunal of Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured in Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors.

"Horne, who pleaded not guilty, has also been fined – and 36 points will be added to his disciplinary record."

There was no further comment, nor word yet on whether the Tigers will appeal, but it has poured fuel onto a fire that came to a head with the decisions in last Saturday’s match.

McGuire is being investigated about his comments, yet Castleford have received an apology for the wrong decision of video referee Aaron Moore when he chose not to penalise Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith at a crucial point of the game after he pulled Josh Simm back as the Castleford winger chased his own kick.

He repeatedly said “there's nothing in that”, contradicting the replays.

RFL head of match officials Phil Bentham has since contacted Castleford to apologise for the decision, which he admitted was the wrong call. Word has not come through yet about any sanctions against Moore or on-field referee Tom Grant, who also angered McGuire with several decisions during the match.