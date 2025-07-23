A Joe Westerman legends side is set to take on a Talk Your Walk Foundation team on a charity family fun day at Castleford Tigers this Saturday.

A Joe Westerman legends side is set to take on a Talk Your Walk Foundation team on a charity family fun day at Castleford Tigers.

The event takes place at The Jungle this Saturday, July 26, and will feature a host of rugby league stars, past and present, including Denny Solomona, Robbie Hunter-Paul and Fuifui Moimoi.

Spectators have also been given the chance to even participate in the game and be part of the team via the Pay to Play initiative.

The Talk Your Walk Foundation, which helps individuals become the best versions of themselves through compassion, support and opportunity, will also be performing the Haka.

The day will also include live entertainment, a DJ, bouncy castles, food and a kids zone.

Kick off is at 2pm and tickets, which are available online at https://castlefordtigers.com/Jwtestimonial are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for juniors.

Proceeds will be going towards Joe Westerman’s testimonial as well as to helping the Talk Your Walk Foundation get into schools to inspire hope and change in communities that need it most.