Castleford Tigers set to host family fun day and charity match between legends side and Talk Your Walk Foundation
The event takes place at The Jungle this Saturday, July 26, and will feature a host of rugby league stars, past and present, including Denny Solomona, Robbie Hunter-Paul and Fuifui Moimoi.
Spectators have also been given the chance to even participate in the game and be part of the team via the Pay to Play initiative.
The Talk Your Walk Foundation, which helps individuals become the best versions of themselves through compassion, support and opportunity, will also be performing the Haka.
The day will also include live entertainment, a DJ, bouncy castles, food and a kids zone.
Kick off is at 2pm and tickets, which are available online at https://castlefordtigers.com/Jwtestimonial are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for juniors.
Proceeds will be going towards Joe Westerman’s testimonial as well as to helping the Talk Your Walk Foundation get into schools to inspire hope and change in communities that need it most.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.