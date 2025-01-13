Castleford Tigers' trip to Spain proves timely as they escape big freeze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Castleford Tigers players have escaped the icy weather at home after going to Spain this week for their timely warm weather camp.

​The snow and ice has made preparation work difficult in England, but the warmer climes of Europe will allow Danny McGuire and his coaching team the chance to get some quality training into his squad.

McGuire has also spoken of the value of team bonding on trips like this and expects to get plenty from the week-long stay that will end with a match against Valencia Huracanes on Saturday.

The game will take place at Tavernes Rugby Club in the town of Tavernes de la Valldigna, about 30 miles south of Valencia, with kick-off at 3pm local time.

Castleford Tigers are preparing for the 2025 Super League season with a week-long warm weather camp in Spain and a game against Valencia Huracanes. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Castleford supporters have been able to buy special fan experience tickets and they will be picked up by coach from central Benidorm for the game.

Their trip includes an exclusive fan forum, a fan zone and a post-match party.

The match is likely to have more significance than originally expected after the Tigers’ first schedule pre-season game was lost because of the big freeze over here.

The planned testimonial game against Sheffield Eagles for their former player Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e was postponed last Friday, leaving Cas with just two more domestic warm-up games to test the players out ahead of the 2025 Super League campaign.

They will face a trip to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, January 24 in Luke Gale’s testimonial match and a home against Hull FC in Joe Westerman’s testimonial game on Saturday, February 1.

In Spain, they will come up against a team that had previously played Featherstone Rovers, losing a pre-season game 102-14 in 2020.

The game and trip is part of a two-year agreement between the clubs with the Tigers supporting the Huracanes’ efforts to grow the game in Spain through a partnership that will also see some Cas players play for the Huracanes as they look to revisit league entry should the option open up in the future.

When the visit was initially announced Tigers director of rugby, Danny Wilson explained: “The trip to Spain is important for the boys, we get to do more in the warmer weather, running drills and technicals without the impact of the colder weather in the UK.

“The addition of the match against the Huracanes is the perfect way for the squad to test themselves and put into practice what we have been training for since November.”