Featherstone Rovers' new boy Will Jubb keen to complement Connor Jones in hooking department

​New Featherstone Rovers signing Will Jubb believes he can complement existing hooker Connor Jones when the team takes to the pitch in their 2025 Championship campaign.

​Jubb has played against Jones many times after being part of the York Knights squad for eight years, during which he made 176 appearances.

After initially joining the Knights in 2017 from Hull KR, he went on to be a key player for the club, scoring 30 tries and being part of their League One title winning team.

Having played under head coach James Ford at York he knows what is going to be required from him in the season ahead and he explained reasons for ending his long stay with the Knights to come to Featherstone.

New Featherstone Rovers hooker Will Jubb. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He said: “It’s a new group, a new environment, but the lads have been great. We’ve got a really good group and it’s been a really enjoyable start to my career here.

"I was at York a long time and I really enjoyed my eight years and however many games it was. But this was a great opportunity – the aspirations of the club, the way the club’s going under Paddy (Handley).

"Obviously I know Fordy from my time at York and it was a really good opportunity to come here. It’s exciting to feel part of this group going forward and hopefully we have a good year.”

Jubb continued: “I play hooker and Jones is a fantastic player. He’s slightly different to myself, he’s very good at running and just a bit quicker than me. Hopefully we will complement each other well.

"I’ve learned lots off him so far and hopefully he’s learned a bit off me as well. Hopefully we can build a good relationship going forward and put some good performances in.

"There’s a lot of great players and great teams in the Championship. The standard across the board is getting very high with a lot of Super League standard players.

"A lot of teams have recruited well and we’ll keep our goals to ourselves in here. But we are looking forward to a good season and hopefully we’ll be up there.”

Jubb is in contention to make his Fev debut this Sunday when Rovers play their first pre-season game against Goole Vikings.

