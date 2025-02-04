Featherstone Rovers winger Connor Wynne set to miss start of Betfred Championship season after learning punishing lesson

​Featherstone Rovers will start the Championship season without winger Connor Wynne after he received a long ban following the pre-season game with Goole Vikings.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wynne and Goole’s Jeylan Hodgson were both handed six-match suspensions after a pre-season incident in which Hodgson was found guilty of biting and the Featherstone player retaliated.

The players clashed during a pre-season friendly in what was Goole’s first fixture as a professional club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wynne was sent-off while Hodgson was placed on report and subsequently charged after the biting complaint was made, with both on Grade E charges.

Featherstone Rovers' Connor Wynne has been banned for six matches.

The Rovers winger pleaded guilty to punching and was given a six-match ban and a £250 fine.

Hodgson also received the same suspension punishment after pleading not guilty to the biting charge, but finding his plea rejected by the disciplinary tribunal.

It could be a big blow for Wynne as he is trying to establish himself as first choice winger at Fev.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined Featherstone from Hull at the start of last season and enjoyed an impressive first year with the club, scoring 21 tries in 27 appearances.

He had started the current campaign equally well with a hat-trick of tries against amateur side Waterhead Warriors in a Challenge Cup second round tie.

But the 24-year-old faces competition for his place with the well established Gareth Gale on one wing and former Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos player Derrell Olpherts signed in the off season.

Wynne has vowed to learn from the incident, taking to social media to say: “Gutted to be banned for the next six games but I’ll learn from it and come back better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone, meanwhile, will be back in Challenge Cup action this Sunday when they host another amateur side in a third round tie.

James Ford’s men take on National Conference League Division One side Ince Rose Bridge at the Millennium Stadium (kick-off 2pm), aiming to book a place in the last 16 of the competition and a possible tie against one of the Super League big boys. They will be buoyed by a fine 24-4 win over Huddersfield Giants in their last pre-season game last weekend.