Fryston Warriors edged out in epic battle with Westgate Common

Pennine Rugby League

Westgate took full advantage of a typical slow start by Fryston as centre Andy Williams crossed in the corner for the opening try.

The Warriors then took the game to their opponents, but wrong options in the final quarter of the field or failing with the last pass meant they were unable to break the defence.

Westgate were also helped with the number of penalties Fryston gave away for minor infringements and once they got near the line burly prop Zak Johnson took three defenders over with him for another try. Andy Woods added the conversion to make it 10-0.

But Fryston finally took the right option when Kieran Purdy waltzed through to score.

The Warriors continued to press, but the Westgate defence stood firm right up to half-time.

Fryston had the strong wind behind them in the second half and clever kicking put Westgate on the back foot time and again. But the Wakefield side somehow held on and a certain try was prevented when winger Chris Rasool shot in and flattened Tyler Czmeiduch, resulting in a sin-binning.

Fryston could not use the extra man advantage to break the Westgate defence and failed again after Common had another player yellow carded as Ryan Joseph received a high tackle from Dean Sowersby and had to leave the field.

The changes that Fryston were having to make due to injuries stopped their flow of play and Westgate’s defence stood firm up to the final whistle.

Fryston MOM went to Brad Moules who worked tirelessly in both attack and defence. He was ably supported by Kieran Tomlinson and Ryan Joseph.

Fryston are at Doncaster Toll Bar next in the first round of the Yorkshire Cup, kick off 2pm.

Fryston Warriors A went down 32-24 in a thrilling friendly with Westgate Common A that was in the balance right up to the final whistle.

Westgate opened the scoring with winger Chis Moran going over for a try converted by Nathan Smith, who then turned try scorer to extend the lead.

Fryston rallied and Liam Hands opened their account with a try goaled by Brandon Willshaw.

They then took the lead as full-back George Horsman linked up well to score with Willshaw converting.

Westgate blitzed the Fryston defence early in the second half, running in tries from Will Harpin, Will Bubb, Lee Kavor and Liam Green with Charlie Ledger adding three goals.