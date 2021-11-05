Halifax Panthers sign Arundel from Wakefield Trinity
Wakefield Trinity centre Joe Arundel has completed a move to Betfred Championship side Halifax Panthers.
Arundel played at Castleford Tigers and Hull FC before moving to Trinity in 2016, said: “I knew from the first chat with Simon [Grix], the clear ambitions of the club going forward and that I wanted to be a part of that. We have an extremely talented group of players that can achieve success.”
Head coach Simon Grix said: “Joe has made the decision to pursue part time rugby and we are fortunate to have acquired his services.
“He is a big body and will prove a handful on the edge in both attack and defence. He debuted early so has been around a while, but at 30 has a while left in the game. His experience will prove invaluable to our younger outside backs.”