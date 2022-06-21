Jake Crossland’s drop of cheer for Normanton Knights makes a National Conference League point

Up against Wigan St Judes, who produced a performance that belied their lowly position coming into the contest, the Knights trailed 17-16 with time running out, but managed one last drive towards the posts, getting close enough for Crossland to send a field goal attempt through the posts to make it 17-17.

Saints climbed out of the bottom three with their point and played better than they had in the clubs’ first meeting of the season when losing 22-10 at Normanton.

They managed to stay in touch with the Knights on this occasion and went in front for the first time when Danny Cassidy landed a drop-goal on 73 minutes.

Jake Crossland was a last-gasp drop-goal hero for Normanton Knights.

But Normanton were still able to restore parity with Crossland’s last-gasp one-pointer.

Reece Matthews had bagged a brace for Wigan, Connor Parkinson had crossed and Danny Fallon had booted two goals. Liam Sheridan, Alfie Beresford and Elliot Davey claimed the Knights’ tries and Joe Abson added a couple of conversions as they led 12-10 at half-time, but were never able to get clear of their hosts.