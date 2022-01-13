Joe Westerman believes Castleford Tigers can challenge for trophies

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 22/06/2021 - Rugby League - England Rugby League Training - AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England - joe Westerman.

In Lee Radford’s first year as head coach, Westerman feels that a new-look Tigers squad is something Tigers fans can get excited about.

Castleford return to action this weekend as they travel to take on York City Knights in a pre-season friendly.

“I think the signings that have been made for the new season have been outstanding, we definitely have a team that can be competing every week, and definitely be competing for the Challenge Cup and the top four,” Westerman told the club website.

“I think when we get into the end of pre-season and the boys have been training together, bits of plays and seeing how we are getting on with the new coaching staff, I’m sure we will be good and firing.

"It’s exciting, it’s exciting for the town, for the fans especially, I think. You can look at the team and say this is a team that should be in that top four and pushing for silverware.