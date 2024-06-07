Josh Bowden sets his sights on adding another medal to his collection with Wakefield Trinity in 1895 Cup final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josh Bowden won the Challenge Cup with Hull FC in 2016 and 2017. Seven years later, he is hoping for another medal - this time in the 1895 Cup - to be added to the collection.

The forward helped from the bench as the Black and Whites firstly beat Warrington Wolves 12-10 before edging Wigan Warriors 18-14 a year later.

Asked what he remembered from the successful occasions, Bowden replied: “Not a lot from the games. It seems like a long time ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have watched the games back a few times and I couldn’t remember them. I remember the celebrations more with the lads! There were a couple of days of partying.

Josh Bowden won two Challenge Cup finals with Hull FC. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“But playing at Wembley was fantastic. It is an unbelievable ground. I do remember the week building up to it with the boys and the excitement in the town. I can’t wait for that again.

“We went down earlier in the week and had a couple of days with the boys and there was a really good feel about it.

“You see all the fans when you are travelling into Wembley, we won and came back and the town was buzzing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s definitely the best time of my career and I’m absolutely over the moon to get back to Wembley.

“If we win, I’ll be putting it (winners medal) to that collection.

“I didn’t have my kids when I was at Wembley last time so I am really looking forward to having my family there.

“It’s a different feeling for me having them there. I can’t wait for them to see it and hopefully we get the win.

“It’s a magic place. Magic things happen there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowden, who joined from Hull in 2022, also appreciates the enormity of the occasion for lifelong Trinity supporters, who will be seeing their side at Wembley in a major final for the first time since 1979 after beating Bradford Bulls in the semi-finals.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it was that long ago.

“I’ve only been at Wakefield for two years since I came from Hull, but I read about them winning loads back in the day.

“Obviously they have not had that in Super League and as soon as we won that game at Odsal, we had fans coming up to us crying and saying thank you.