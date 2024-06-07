Josh Bowden sets his sights on adding another medal to his collection with Wakefield Trinity in 1895 Cup final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The forward helped from the bench as the Black and Whites firstly beat Warrington Wolves 12-10 before edging Wigan Warriors 18-14 a year later.
Asked what he remembered from the successful occasions, Bowden replied: “Not a lot from the games. It seems like a long time ago.
“I have watched the games back a few times and I couldn’t remember them. I remember the celebrations more with the lads! There were a couple of days of partying.
“But playing at Wembley was fantastic. It is an unbelievable ground. I do remember the week building up to it with the boys and the excitement in the town. I can’t wait for that again.
“We went down earlier in the week and had a couple of days with the boys and there was a really good feel about it.
“You see all the fans when you are travelling into Wembley, we won and came back and the town was buzzing.
“It’s definitely the best time of my career and I’m absolutely over the moon to get back to Wembley.
“If we win, I’ll be putting it (winners medal) to that collection.
“I didn’t have my kids when I was at Wembley last time so I am really looking forward to having my family there.
“It’s a different feeling for me having them there. I can’t wait for them to see it and hopefully we get the win.
“It’s a magic place. Magic things happen there.”
Bowden, who joined from Hull in 2022, also appreciates the enormity of the occasion for lifelong Trinity supporters, who will be seeing their side at Wembley in a major final for the first time since 1979 after beating Bradford Bulls in the semi-finals.
He said: “I couldn’t believe it was that long ago.
“I’ve only been at Wakefield for two years since I came from Hull, but I read about them winning loads back in the day.
“Obviously they have not had that in Super League and as soon as we won that game at Odsal, we had fans coming up to us crying and saying thank you.
“We were taken aback by it. We knew it meant a lot, but when you see somebody you don’t know coming up to you crying, it’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ve done alright getting there’.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.