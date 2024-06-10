Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Trinity star Luke Gale on a “fantastic day” at Wembley, how he would love to keep “going forever” and why his 1895 Cup final winners’ medal and man of the match trophy may not make it onto the mantelpiece.

The impressive half-back scored Trin’s second try to put them in front against Sheffield Eagles after Lachlan Walmsley’s 90-metre interception try had cancelled out Anthony Thackeray’s opener.

And when Thomas Doyle went over on the half-time hooter, a ruthless and clinical Wakefield outfit never looked back in the second 40, running in a further six tries, with Gale at the heart of the action.

“It’s been a fantastic day,” Gale revealed after the 50-6 win. “I thought it was a good game. The second half performance was fantastic. Fair play to Sheffield. They came out and they rattled us. They threw it about and they went 6-0 up and I thought, ‘This isn’t on the script’.

The impressive Luke Gale, right, celebrates after scoring Wakefield Trinity’s second try to put them in front against Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley. Photo by Gerard Binks

“But the try just before half-time was crucial. I thought it was probably a 12-6 game to be honest. I didn’t think it was an 18-6 game. But the second half was fantastic. It was probably our most clinical second half we have had all year.”

Asked if it was probably the best half of rugby they have played all season, former England international Gale replied:

“Probably, and on the biggest stage. Me and Mason (Lino) first half probably over played and in finals rugby, I should know this better than anyone, it is not the expansive plays that win you the games. It’s the seven out of ten plays and doing the percentages.

“We did that in the second half. As the first half went on we got a little bit better and put balls into the corner and came out of some tough positions. We were fantastic in that second half.”

Luke Gale, right, with Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell holding the 1895 Cup, centre, and captain Matty Ashurst. Photo by Gerard Binks.

Gale’s performance resulted in him being named the man of the match - an accolade he did not receive on his one and only previous appearance at Wembley in Leeds Rhinos’ 17-16 Challenge Cup triumph over Salford in 2020, despite him kicking over the game-clinching drop-goal.

There were no fans present at the national stadium for that showpiece occasion. But it was at the same end where 10,000 Wakefield Trinity fans celebrated his fabulous try.

“I went a bit over the top with that celebration,” Gale, whose family was present to see him collect his winners’ medal and the Ray French Award, admitted. “One of my kids has got the medal and one of my kids has got the man of the match trophy so they’ll be smashed to bits already!”

So where does Wakey’s Wembley success rank in Gale’s distinguished career?

Luke Gale celebratres his try in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley. Photo by Gerard Binks.

He responded: “It’s been a fantastic day and one of the best days of my career. I have had some good days and I have had some bad days. But finals are only good if you win. I have been beaten in a Grand Final and beaten in a World Cup final, they were two of the worst days ever.

“I am not going to number it but it would be right up there. My family being here means a lot.”

He added: “I have been in this game a lot of years and I don’t think I’ve had as good a group of players and mates and enjoyment as much as this. It is probably the best group I have ever been involved with.

“I thought the England group was special and the Cas group were fantastic. At Castleford we were successful, and Powelly (Daryl Powell) had that too. But I genuinely turn up to training and I love every minute of it. Powelly said about how good this group is. I think that is what makes it more special.

“It is the most enjoyment I have had, these last nine months. It has been great. For Powelly and for Matt (Ellis, owner) who has come in and took the club on an upward trajectory. The potential of the club is massive. I am proud for them and for the fans.

“The fans were outstanding. It’s been a great week, a fantastic day and night, and an even better weekend!”

And for the soon-to-be 36-year-old, who celebrates his birthday later this month, does days like a wonderful Wembley win evaporate any thoughts of hanging up the boots?

He said: “I probably come home every other week and say I could go again and then I might say to my missus the next week that I’m done at the end of the year! There is an option to do both.

“I’ll sit with Daryl at the end of the season and see what we do. I just keep turning up and enjoying it every morning. I’m undecided yet. Nights and days like this, I could keep going forever.