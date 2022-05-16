Connor Cavachan went over for the game’s opening score with Bradley Foster converting, but the Knights hit back strongly to forge a 34-6 lead with a Connor Wilson brace and tries by Charlie Barker, Stuart Biscomb, Jason Crookes and Liam Sheridan.

Bradley Adams and, deep into injury time, Jack Clarkson hit back for the Maroons, Foster adding his second goal.

Those tries, however, were separated by touchdowns for Normanton’s Luke Molloy and Kieran Hinchcliffe, with Barker completing a six-goal haul with the boot.

Fourth-placed Knights face a big test this Saturday when they travel to play leaders Crosfields.

Eastmoor Dragons continue to prop up Division Three after a 32-16 defeat at home to Batley Boys.

They were in the contest until the last 10 minutes when tries by Ryan Leadbeater and Josh Scrutton, with Leadbeater adding his fourth goal, settled matters after the Batley side had only been 22-16 ahead with 10 minutes remaining.

Josh Richter, Dillon Rhodes, William Brooke and Leadbeater had established the Boys’ lead, while Eastmoor missed out despite tries by Jacob Lord, Zak Burnside and Shaun Upson, two of which Jordan Walker improved.