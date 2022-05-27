Normanton Knights player Joe Abson voted MVP in Florida rugby league tournament

The goalkicking 20-year-old was invited to play in the Naples Florida 9s Festival, which aimed to promote the sport in America.

He flew over for the week, was made captain of the USA Exiles team and they came away with the win in a competitive tournament.

The Exiles defeated the Jamaican national team in the final when Joe put in a superb performance and was voted most valuable player.

He was also chosen as the most valuable player in the Festival.

As tournament winners, the USA Exiles team will play now in the London 9s Festival in 2023.