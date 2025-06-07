Oliver Holmes looks back on 'fond' memories at Castleford Tigers after calling time on his playing career

Oliver Holmes has announced his retirement as a player. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

Former Castleford Tigers star Oliver Holmes has spoken about his tough decision to hang up his boots after calling time on a fantastic career in rugby league.

Holmes progressed from the Tigers academy to a first team debut in 2010 and to become a key player as the club rose up the ranks in the Daryl Powell coaching era.

He become a firm fan favourite with his whole hearted displays on the pitch and his popular podcast in which he teamed up with teammate Jy Hitchcox

After announcing his retirement as a player due to a knee injury he told the BBC: “It’s probably been of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make.

"It’s not been easy accepting it’s come to a finish a lot soon than I would rather have liked.

"There was always that hope that the knee was going to improve, but that was not the case.

“I’ve had some amazing memories, played in cup finals, won one, managed to get a league leaders’ shield and represented England.

"You sort of take them times for granted when they’re happening, but I can sit back and be a little bit proud of what I’ve achieved.

"I look upon my time at Cas with great and fond memories. The club hadn’t won a Premiership or a League Leaders’ Shield throughout its existence so it was a pretty proud moment to be a part of that team that did that. I do feel that we could have a couple of them finals we lost, but it just wasn’t to be.”

"It was third time lucky for me (at Wembley) with Leigh and it felt like it was never going to happen. Finally managing to break that duck and in such a year with Leigh that was unrecognisable from any other team doing what they did after coming up.”

Back rower Holmes played just one game for Hull FC, after his knee injury sidelined him this season.

Previously he was a Challenge Cup winner with Leigh Leopards in 2023, while winning the 2017 Super League League Leaders’ Shield with Cas with who he spent most of his career. He also spent one season with Warrington Wolves in 2022.

In his 15-year career, Holmes made almost 300 appearances and also played for England in 2018.

Holmes has also posted a farewell message on social media, saying: "It’s not over till the fat lady sings, unfortunately, she’s singing. The time has come to call time on my career, the mind still wanted it, but the body couldn’t do it any more.

"Just a lad from Normy who got to live out his childhood dream for over 15 years! What more could you ask for? I’ve made some unbelievable memories over the years, made a lot of friends for life and learnt a whole lot along the way and I wouldn’t change a thing!

"All athletes want to be able to retire on their own terms, and that’s the hardest part with that being taken away, but such is life and sport. Time to take some time off and take stock before starting the next chapter. It’s been one hell of a ride! Peace out."