Stanley Rangers ready for new season after coach Danny Grice tackles fundraising walk

Danielle and Chris Molyneux and Danny Grice, who walked 26 miles to raise vital funds for Stanley Rangers.

Danny, along with Chris and Danielle Molyneux, walked 26 miles from York Acorn ARLFC to the Stanley ground to raise money for sports equipment for the club and to encourage all ages to enjoy the game of rugby league in the community.

Danny, former York City Knights player and coach of the Stanley Rangers Minis, said: “After a gruelling 26-mile, eight-hour walk, all the hard work has paid off and we are ready to rip in to the new season!

“Rugby league has given us everything, friends, family, amazing highs, excruciating lows that we wouldn’t have been able to get thorough without the brotherhood of our teammates.

“We are encouraging anyone and everyone from our tots at age three to our masters, who can play up to 80, to come give the greatest game in the world, rugby league, a go.