Super League play-off semi-final: Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Sep 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 19:07 BST
Leigh Sports Village. Photo credit: Paul Currie/SWpix.complaceholder image
Leigh Sports Village. Photo credit: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of the Super League play-off eliminator between Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity.

We will bring you all the crucial updates from Leigh Sports Village with Trin just TWO wins away from a Super League Grand Final. We will also have a match report for you on the Wakefield Express website shortly after the full-time hooter. Kick off is at 8pm.

21:52 BST

Thank you

For the final time this year, thank you so, so much for your company this evening. We will see you next season. And we are sure Wakefield Trinity are only going to get better. We can’t wait for 2026. See you then.

21:51 BST

Full-time

We will have a match report online very shortly.

26-10

21:50 BST

Full-time

Credit to Leigh Leopards. They were superb tonight. Hats of to super Trin though - what a campaign it has been!

26-10

21:49 BST

Full-time

The hooter sounds. Leigh progress in the play-offs. Wakefield’s first season back in Super League comes to an end.

26-10

21:41 BST

73

About eight minutes left. Trin still need three converted scores! Never say never!

26-10

21:40 BST

Conversion

Mason Lino knocks over the conversion.

26-10

21:39 BST

72

He has picked that up from nowhere and somehow weaves his way through a shell-shocked Leigh defence.

26-8

21:39 BST

TRRRRRYYY

Cam Scott scores a brilliant individual try.

26-8

21:30 BST

Conversion

O’Brien continues his 100 per cent record with the boot this evening.

26-4

21:29 BST

62

Alec Tuitavake stretches over by the post.

24-4

21:28 BST

TRY

That should be that.

24-4

21:28 BST

61

Into the final quarter. All Leigh at the moment. Game getting a bit tetchy.

20-4

21:16 BST

50

Ten minutes gone in this second half. Leigh back in the ascendancy courtesy of that penalty.

20-4

21:12 BST

Penalty

O’Brien slots over a penalty after a Trin obstruction.

20-4

21:10 BST

45

Mason Lino’s kick is inches wide.

18-4

21:09 BST

44

Is this the start of something very special?

18-4

21:09 BST

TRRRRRRRRRRYYYY

TRY CONFIRMED BY THE VIDEO REF!

18-4

21:07 BST

44

Myers looks to be over in the corner. We said they needed the first score and it looks like they have done just that.

18-4

