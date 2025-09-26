Welcome to our live coverage of the Super League play-off eliminator between Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity.

Super League play-off semi-final: Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
We will bring you all the crucial updates from Leigh Sports Village with Trin just TWO wins away from a Super League Grand Final. We will also have a match report for you on the Wakefield Express website shortly after the full-time hooter. Kick off is at 8pm.
Thank you
For the final time this year, thank you so, so much for your company this evening. We will see you next season. And we are sure Wakefield Trinity are only going to get better. We can’t wait for 2026. See you then.
Full-time
We will have a match report online very shortly.
Credit to Leigh Leopards. They were superb tonight. Hats of to super Trin though - what a campaign it has been!
Full-time
The hooter sounds. Leigh progress in the play-offs. Wakefield’s first season back in Super League comes to an end.
About eight minutes left. Trin still need three converted scores! Never say never!
Conversion
Mason Lino knocks over the conversion.
He has picked that up from nowhere and somehow weaves his way through a shell-shocked Leigh defence.
TRRRRRYYY
Cam Scott scores a brilliant individual try.
Conversion
O’Brien continues his 100 per cent record with the boot this evening.
Alec Tuitavake stretches over by the post.
TRY
That should be that.
Into the final quarter. All Leigh at the moment. Game getting a bit tetchy.
Ten minutes gone in this second half. Leigh back in the ascendancy courtesy of that penalty.
Penalty
O’Brien slots over a penalty after a Trin obstruction.
Mason Lino’s kick is inches wide.
Is this the start of something very special?
TRRRRRRRRRRYYYY
TRY CONFIRMED BY THE VIDEO REF!
Myers looks to be over in the corner. We said they needed the first score and it looks like they have done just that.
