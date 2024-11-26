Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell excited at prospects for 2025 but admits it will be a tough start

​Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell believes his team are excited at what is in store despite being handed a tough start handed to life back in the Super League.

Trinity face Powell’s former team Leeds Rhinos in their opener and play Grand Final runners-up Hull KR plus fellow top four sides St Helens and Warrington Wolves in the first month to make it a real baptism of fire for what will be a new look Wakefield side.

But after their all conquering Championship campaign in 2024 and backed by some big name signings for next year the Belle Vue men intend to hit the ground running to become genuine contenders themselves.

​“Obviously the fixture planners have given us a real tough start,” said head coach Powell.

Max Jowitt will be looking to shine when Wakefield Trinity return to Super League in 2025. Picture: Rob Hare

“We’ve got an away game at Leeds and then some really difficult fixtures at home. But yeah, we’re excited. We’re looking forward to the challenge.

“Obviously last year was fantastic for the club, complete reset for us. We’ve signed 10 new players for next year and we’re looking towards a really big challenge for us all.

“Everybody at the club is excited after what we went through last year and then looking forward to to getting into the the big time again and really challenging ourselves to shoot towards the top end of the table – which we all know is going to be a difficult challenge for us.

“I feel like we’ve signed a squad that’s capable of doing just that.”

Supporters are certainly feeling the excitement and backing Trinity again with more than 4,000 season tickets already sold and only a few left for the North Stand.

Owner Matt Ellis has sent a message out to the fans, saying: “We are back where we belong with the big boys in Super League.

"What an exciting season we have had and next year promises to be even better with some huge games in store with our local rivals Leeds and Cas and all the other top clubs who will be travelling to Belle Vue next year.

"I hope you enjoyed the atmosphere in the Grand Final, let’s make every game like that next year. We are going to need your ferocious support next year to help the team.

"Season tickets have sold over 4,000, let’s kick on and see if we can aim for 5,000! That would be a remarkable achievement.

"Daryl and the boys are 100% committed to making next year a special one.”