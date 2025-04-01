Wakefield Trinity boss expects to be up against a motivated Leigh Leopards side in Challenge Cup quarter-final 'rematch'
Although Trinity were convincing 40-14 winners in a Super League game between the two sides at Leigh Sports Village the head coach says it will count for nothing when the return match in a Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final takes place at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.
“We play the same team next week and they’ve got a bit of motivation there for that,” said Wakefield boss Powell.
"Winning this game doesn’t win you next week.
"We’re at home and it should be an advantage, but we have been pretty special away and haven’t lost yet.
"It’s a new game, new day, they’ll pick some things from the game. They’ve obviously got some smart coaches and smart players.
"We’ll need to look at it in a slightly different way. The art of coaching is coming up with something that is difficult to deal with next week.
"They’ve had a first hand look at us so there’ll be something in there and we’ve got to think about that in advance.
"We’re going need to play well – certainly as well as we did (at Leigh).
Powell added: “But it’s a good opportunity to get to a semi-final and I think we’re good enough to do it.
"Our confidence is growing all the time. I keep talking to the boys about belief and confidence in what we’ve got and how good we can be – and I think they are certainly starting to see it.
"We’re in a good place at the moment. We are competing every week and we feel that we can challenge everybody.
"Where that takes us depends on how durable we can be throughout the season and I wouldn’t count us out of anything.”
Trinity are aiming to bond with supporters further by hosting an open training session on Wednesday, April 16 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.
It is free for all fans to go down to watch training before they have an opportunity to get selfies and autographs with the first team stars.
Head down to the Fan Zone for a passing challenge and a special interview with Daryl Powell from 9.15am.