Applegarth – Super League's youngest head coach at 38 – is still waiting for his first win as Wakefield boss after Hull FC inflicted a 12th straight defeat on his side, writes James O’Brien.

But Carter has seen enough evidence to suggest that Applegarth can steer the club out of troubled waters.

"My faith has been built on what Mark did with our academy set-up," Carter told Sky Sports.

Mark Applegarth has been backed by CEO Michael Carter. Picture: SWpix.com

"He came in 2016 when we had an awful academy. We were the lowest graded academy and last year we got an elite licence graded fourth behind Wigan, Saints and somebody else. I think that's a great accolade for the work that Mark has done.

"He ultimately had aims to be a head coach. I've got great faith that he knows what he's on about in terms of coaching.

"He's not had a brilliant start but he's trying to restructure and reshape our squad. Clearly we've got some players going out and we need to replace them with better quality players.

"That's really difficult at this moment in time. Retention and recruitment is almost impossible – but it doesn't stop us trying."

Carter is not giving up on Trinity's Super League status but insists that relegation would not be a disaster.

"We've always had a battling mentality here at Wakefield," he said.

"That we will fight against the odds, show everyone what we can do, and I hope that will come to the fore for the rest of the season as well.

"We are where we are. We're fighting like hell to stay up but we have got plans in place so if the worst happens, we do bounce back."

Carter is standing down as chief executive by the end of 2023 after 10 years at the helm.

"I hope somebody will come out of the woodwork that can take this club to bigger and better places than I've been able to take it," he added.