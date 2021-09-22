Wakefield Trinity close the door on Jacob Miller's links to Wigan Warriors

The Australian had been reported as a target of the Warriors with their star half-back Jackson Hastings set to move to the NRL at the end of the season.

However, chief executive Michael Carter has insisted that Miller, who is under contract for one more season, will not be going anywhere this autumn.

A potential move to Wigan would command a fee and it would likely take something astronomical for the Warriors to pry away one of Trinity's most key players.

GOING NOWHERE: Jacob Miller. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

"We have never talked about Wigan. Jacob Miller is contracted to Wakefield for 2022, we have never made any comment about Jacob Miller," said Carter on Wednesday

"He is our captain and a fantastic player for this club. He has been a excelling over the last six to seven weeks under Willie's [Poching] stewardship.

"He was outstanding on Friday night. Why would I want to lose Jacob Miller?"

Miller joined Wakefield ahead of the 2015 season from Yorkshire rivals Hull FC. He is closing in on 200 appearances for Wakefield and was named captain in 2018.

He made his professional debut in 2011 and has spent more than half his career at Belle Vue.