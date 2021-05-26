Olly Ashall-Bott scored on his Trinity debut, against Catalans. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Ashall-Bott was signed on loan from Huddersfield Giants at the end of last month, with Eaves - a hooker - making a similar move from St Helens.

Trinity are at home to Giants on Sunday and coach Chris Chester confirmed: “Olly can’t play against Huddersfield so he has gone back.

“We’ve got Max Jowitt back playing there now, who I thought was really good [in last weekend’s win over Hull KR] and with Ryan Hampshire coming back soon [from a fractured jaw], that cover is no longer needed.”

Chester said Eaves’ loan is now being extended on a week to week basis.

Both players initially joined Trinity on a two-week deal, which is the new minimum loan period introduced because of the pandemic.

“Saints are going through a rough patch with some personnel, in terms of injuries,” Chester added. “I’ve spoken to [Saints coach] Kristian Woolf and he’s happy to go week to week, but I think at some point they will probably call young Josh back.”

The duo made their debut in Trinity’s home defeat by Catalans Dragons on April 30, when Ashall-Bott scored Trinity’s opening try. They also featured when Wakefield lost in extra-time at Leeds Rhinos and Eaves was in the team which beat Hull KR last Sunday.

Ashall-Bott was left out of that game as Jowitt switched to the full-back role, when Jacob Miller returned from injury at stand-off.

Chester insisted: “I can’t speak highly enough of those two players.

“They’ve come in under some tough circumstances and performed well for us and more than held their own in the team.

“Young Josh will be staying for certainly this week and hopefully next week and we will just see how that pans out.”

Chester is “hopeful” hooker Kyle Wood could be available for this weekend after missing two games through injury. He could replace Eaves who suffered a concussion against Hull KR.

Chester said winger Tom Johnstone, who has been suffering long-term concussion symptoms, is expected to be back in contention in around three weeks’ time.