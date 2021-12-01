David Fifita, back to 35 in Wakefield Trinity's squad numbers for 2022

New winger Tom Lineham has been handed the number five jersey and incoming hooker Liam Hood will take the number nine.

The most recently announced arrival, Jai Whitbread, will wear number 15, while fellow newcomers Lee Gaskell and Sadiq Adebiyi take 17 and 23 respectively.

David Fifita moves from 8 to 35, the jersey he wore when he first joined the club in 2016 and Eddie Battye takes the vacated number eight shirt.

New signing Jai Whitbread, who will take the number 15 shirt in his first season with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

The squad numbers in full and their sponsors are:

1 Max Jowitt (Beat Autism)

2 Tom Johnstone (Bradley, Joe & Sam)

3 Bill Tupou (The Blakeley Family)

Lee Gaskell, handed the number 17 shirt after moving from Huddersfield Giants to Wakefield Trinity.

4 Reece Lyne (Maureen Cummings)

5 Tom Lineham

6 Jacob Miller (Hanson Plywood)

7 Mason Lino (White Rose Concrete Flooring)

8 Eddie Battye (Church View Farm Eggs)

9 Liam Hood

10 Tinirau Arona (Christopher Hope)

11 Matty Ashurst (Schools Advisory Service)

12 Kelepi Tanginoa (Unique Electrical)

13 Jay Pitts (Brenda Jones

14 Jordy Crowther (Bluemalu)

15 Jai Whitbread (Red, White & Blue Army)

16 James Batchelor (Dance Xplosion)

17 Lee Gaskell

18 Lee Kershaw (Squad Builder)

19 Liam Kay (Amy, Jayne, Colin & Les)

20 Jack Croft (Croft Roofing)

21 Brad Walker (Dean Sauntson)

22 Yusuf Aydin (Toybox Private Nursery)

23 Sadiq Adebiyi

24 Harry Bowes (Aztec Valeting and Detailing Ltd)

25 Sam Eseh (Castleford Motor Spares)

26 Pat O’Donovan

27 Lewis Murphy (Gemma Price)

28 Dane Windrow (UYR Design & Print)

29 Isaac Shaw (CN Services)

30 Corey Hall (Temp Station Ltd)