Wakefield Trinity squad numbers for 2022 are confirmed
Wakefield Trinity have announced their first team squad numbers for the 2022 Betfred Super League campaign.
New winger Tom Lineham has been handed the number five jersey and incoming hooker Liam Hood will take the number nine.
The most recently announced arrival, Jai Whitbread, will wear number 15, while fellow newcomers Lee Gaskell and Sadiq Adebiyi take 17 and 23 respectively.
David Fifita moves from 8 to 35, the jersey he wore when he first joined the club in 2016 and Eddie Battye takes the vacated number eight shirt.
The squad numbers in full and their sponsors are:
1 Max Jowitt (Beat Autism)
2 Tom Johnstone (Bradley, Joe & Sam)
3 Bill Tupou (The Blakeley Family)
4 Reece Lyne (Maureen Cummings)
5 Tom Lineham
6 Jacob Miller (Hanson Plywood)
7 Mason Lino (White Rose Concrete Flooring)
8 Eddie Battye (Church View Farm Eggs)
9 Liam Hood
10 Tinirau Arona (Christopher Hope)
11 Matty Ashurst (Schools Advisory Service)
12 Kelepi Tanginoa (Unique Electrical)
13 Jay Pitts (Brenda Jones
14 Jordy Crowther (Bluemalu)
15 Jai Whitbread (Red, White & Blue Army)
16 James Batchelor (Dance Xplosion)
17 Lee Gaskell
18 Lee Kershaw (Squad Builder)
19 Liam Kay (Amy, Jayne, Colin & Les)
20 Jack Croft (Croft Roofing)
21 Brad Walker (Dean Sauntson)
22 Yusuf Aydin (Toybox Private Nursery)
23 Sadiq Adebiyi
24 Harry Bowes (Aztec Valeting and Detailing Ltd)
25 Sam Eseh (Castleford Motor Spares)
26 Pat O’Donovan
27 Lewis Murphy (Gemma Price)
28 Dane Windrow (UYR Design & Print)
29 Isaac Shaw (CN Services)
30 Corey Hall (Temp Station Ltd)
35 David Fifita (Castleford Motor Spares)