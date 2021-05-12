Wakefield Trinity still capable of producing good results, says Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar

Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com - 05/11/2020 - Rugby League - Super League - Leeds Rhinos Training - Leeds, England - Richard Agar.

Trinity take on rivals Leeds tomorrow night at Headingley Stadium, still searching for a first win of 2021.

Wakefield have come close in recent outings, losing by just six points against Hull FC last month. The Rhinos beat Trinity on the opening day of the season by a 28-22 scoreline but Agar is not reading too much into Wakefield’s results.

“They are a team that have been trying really hard in games but lost their way at times,” said the Leeds boss.

“Like ourselves, they have had to change their team a number of times because of injuries.

“A number of important players, Tom Johnstone, Matty Ashurst and Jacob Miller have been in and out but they will pull a lot of positives out of the games they have played.

“There is a team in there still capable of getting results.”

Agar believes Joe Westerman has been a “shinning light” for Wakefield this season, with the forward playing in all five of the club’s Super League games so far this term.

Agar added: “Joe Westerman has really stood up for them, in a time where they have needed someone to grab hold of games.

“I think he has been a real shining light for them and I think Lee Kershaw has done a great job for them.”

Wakefield are one of only two sides, along with Leigh Centurions, yet to win a league game.

Leeds’ only victory has come against Trinity, leaving them already playing catch-up on the top six.

“We are desperate to get back on the horse,” said Agar.

“We have got to keep the guys positive and I think they have been.

“Hull KR apart, when we had a particularly flat performance, we have been in the contests but not good enough to get over the line.

“We are not going to make any excuses but there is ample time left in the season and enough ability in this side to get a good run going.”