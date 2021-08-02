Wakefield Trinity's Alex Walker heads to Featherstone Rovers on loan

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Alex Walker

There is no recall option for Wakefield, meaning Walker will be at Featherstone until the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Walker came through the academy at London Broncos making his debut for the club in 2014. He was part of the Broncos team that earned promotion to Super League for the 2019 season.

He joined Wakefield following London's relegation back to the Championship. He has plenty of experience in the second tier and will provide a timely boost for injury-hit Rovers.

‘’I’m excited and really looking forward to getting started with the boys, I’m fortunate to have had the experience of gaining promotion to Super League with London Broncos and hope that experience can help get Fev to Super League this year," said Walker.

Ian Hardman, Football Manager said: ‘’Alex is an exciting player that will fit into the squad well and add options to our backline, he also has the benefit of experience in helping London Broncos gain promotion through the playoffs, a feat we hope to emulate later this year.’’