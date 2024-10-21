WATCH: Wakefield Trinity fans share congratulations following team's incredible Championship Grand Final win

More than 8,000 fans packed into the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday to see Wakefield Trinity face off against Toulouse – witnessing them win 36-0 in the Championship Grand Final.

The impressive victory added to the League Leaders’ Shield and the 1895 Cup which were already safely locked into the Belle Vue trophy cabinet – ultimately securing a historic treble for the club in 2024.

Now, fans have shared their support and congratulations for the team.

James, who brought superfan son Jesse to the game, said: “It was a great game.

“My son is such a big fan and we saw them win at Wembley so it’s so great to see them win again!”

Longtime fan, Skelly Makaveli, said: “It’s been a long season, but watching every home game and travelling to Wembley to win the cup, along with the league leaders’ shield and championship final trophy on Saturday night, it has been a great 2024.”

Another fan, Andy Keany, said: “What a season 2024 has been, from the mud at Fev to going to Wembley and then winning the grand final. Wakefield I love you!”

The game also saw Max Jowitt break the all-time record for most points scored by a player in a single season in the history of rugby league, while four departing Wakefield players - Derrell Olpherts, club legend and captain Matty Ashurst, Jermaine McGillvary and Iain Thornley - all crossed the whitewash for tries.

Superfan, Bob Elliston, shared a heartfelt thanks to the team, coach Daryl Powell and owner Matt Ellis.

He said: “As one of the 8,000 plus fans privileged to be present on a magical Saturday night when Wakefield Trinity won a third trophy of a wonderful season, I would like to thank and pay tribute to the people behind the transformation in fortunes.

“Owner Matt Ellis, in particular, has put money, vision and pride back into the club while coach Daryl Powell and the whole squad have translated this atmosphere of positivity into outstanding performances on the pitch.

“It's all been a joy to watch and now we wait to be back where the club and the city belong, Super League, full of anticipation and no little optimism.”

