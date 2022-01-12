PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC start New Year with key victory
It was third against fourth at Moor Lane as Pontefract hosted Yorkshire One’s form team Dinnington on their return to action after the Christmas break - and photographer Jonathan Buck was there to capture the action.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:00 am
Here's a selection of his pictures from the Yorkshire One game.
On paper this was expected to be a close game, but Ponte played the conditions perfectly to register a comfortable, maximum points 29-3 victory.
Tries came from Craig Fawcett, Callum Rogers, Ciaran Tucker (two) and Josh Walker.
For a full report, see Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express