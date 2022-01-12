PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC start New Year with key victory

It was third against fourth at Moor Lane as Pontefract hosted Yorkshire One’s form team Dinnington on their return to action after the Christmas break - and photographer Jonathan Buck was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:00 am
Ciaran Tucker scored two tries for Pontefract in their victory over Dinnington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Here's a selection of his pictures from the Yorkshire One game.

On paper this was expected to be a close game, but Ponte played the conditions perfectly to register a comfortable, maximum points 29-3 victory.

Tries came from Craig Fawcett, Callum Rogers, Ciaran Tucker (two) and Josh Walker.

Craig Fawcett scores Pontefract's opening try against Dinnington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

For a full report, see Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express

Jack Beddis in the thick of the action for Pontefract against Dinnington. Picture: Jonathan Buck
Callum Rogers drives for the line to extend Pontefract's lead against Dinnington. Picture: Jonathan Buck
Flying wingman Ciaran Tucker scores the first of his brace of tries against Dinnington. Picture: Jonathan Buck
Watch out here comes Jack Beddis on the charge again. Picture: Jonathan Buck
