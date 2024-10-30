Sandal produced a creditable performance in defeat away to Regional One North East leaders Scunthorpe.

​Up against unbeaten opponents, Sandal were always in the game and came away with a try scoring bonus point in their 39-31 defeat, writes Howard Newton.

After a slow start Sandal took the lead in the 13th minute after setting up an attacking move in the Scunthorpe 22 which ended with a Jack Handley try in the corner.

Scunthorpe hit back as they mounted several determined attacking sorties into Sandal’s territory, which were gamely defended until the 24th minute when the home side forced their way over to register an unconverted try to level the score at 5-5.

Luke Adams scored two tries in Sandal's battling defeat to leaders Scunthorpe.

Sandal continued to compete, such that five minutes later from a scrum on half-way Jake Adams made a telling break and Ollie Macnab – on his debut after coming in for the injured Edan Kelly – backed up to score.

An opportunity to extend the lead went begging with a missed penalty and the hosts scored next with a well constructed move to cross in the corner.

Scunthorpe then went in front on the stroke of half-time as they registered their third try, which was converted to take the score to 17-10 at the break.

The second half started well for Sandal when only two minutes in they produced an attacking move along the back line, from a scrum in Scunthorpe’s 22, which ended in Jake Adams touching down. With Tom Hodson adding the extras from wide out the score was level again at 17-17.

However, the home team responded and two converted tries put them 31-17 ahead as a direct result of the visitors conceding several penalties and resulting ground.

Again with the help of penalties Scunthorpe scored their sixth try just after the hour mark to go 19 points clear.

However, Sandal were not down and after several pick and go exchanges near the home line the ball was given air to enable Luke Adams to score his side’s bonus point try. Hodson converted.

Scunthorpe immediately added a penalty to their score, but Sandal were still striving to add a losing bonus point to their tally.

While this was not achieved a fifth try was secured in the 80th minute when Luke Adams burst through sloppy defence to score his second try.

Hodson kicked his third conversion to complete the scoring and bring an entertaining game came to an end with Scunthorpe posting a 39-31 victory, their seventh of the season.

While Sandal were defeated there was no shame in the result because one has to respect the fact that the host side was a strong outfit as their undefeated results indicate.

The Sandal players should be complimented for their efforts in putting together a fine entertaining performance which if repeated in future will produce victories against most sides in the league.

Sandal, who remained in second place, are next in action on November 9 when they take on Selby at home.