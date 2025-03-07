Wakefield's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School team set for Twickenham final

QEGS on the charge in their Continental Tyres Schools U18 Cup semi-final.

​​Wakefield’s Queen Elizabeth Grammar School rugby team have a trip to Twickenham to look forward to after dramatically booking a spot in the Continental Tyres Schools U18 Cup final.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QEGS edged a nail-biting semi-final 20-19 to secure a spot at the Allianz Stadium, where they will face defending champions Harrow School on Thursday, March 13, writes Laura Howard.

Having been 7-3 down to opponents Warwick School at half-time, QEGS fought back, but left it late to seal their progress, Lance Barker kicking a penalty in the final minute to edge the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Cook, QEGS director of sport and head of rugby, said “I’m feeling all the emotions: sick, but mainly just happy.

“I am so happy for the boys but credit has got to go to Warwick, too.

“We said at the start that it’s always tight between us. They had us for 69 minutes then we brought it back with that last kick at the end, which was absolutely outstanding.

“He’s been kicking well all year and those routines that we had during the season have paid off today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a team effort for the Wakefield side as, just minutes prior to the penalty, Will Hunter had popped up with a try to put QEGS within reach of Warwick in a thrilling finish.

The tense finish meant emotions were running high at the final whistle as the U18s realised what they had achieved in securing a final berth at the home of rugby.

“The majority of them were crying, just happy tears. They’ve gone and hugged their parents because obviously their parents have put a lot into it, too,” added Cook.

“The feeling at the moment is just to enjoy the win. We always say don’t take the highs too high and the lows too low. This is going to be a pretty big high but we’ve got to go again so we have to get back to it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RFU Continental Tyres Cup is foundational to age-grade rugby in England, enabling students from across the country to compete against one another and against the best the game has to offer at schoolboy level.

The win on Saturday means QEGS will now equal the most appearances in the final of the Cup competition – the highest level of schoolboy knockout rugby in the country.

While they had to fight for it, they were always confident of a result at Aylesbury RFC despite the unfamiliar terrain.

“Warwick got a try at the start to put them in front from a bounce on the 4G, which we don’t usually play on. But we took it to them,” explained Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They went in ahead at the break but we weren’t panicking. We felt we could beat them up physically a little bit, go through them, and then play rugby a little bit after that.

“I’m just so thankful that we’ve come out on the right side of it all.”

The Continental Tyres Schools Cup is an important part of the age-grade rugby landscape in England, with schools’ rugby often where players fall in love with the game for the first time. For more information visit the Continental Tyres Schools Cup section of the England Rugby Website