This is how long Wakefield Trinity will be without star forward David Fifita

BIG BOPPER David Fifita could be out of action for up to four weeks as he continues to struggle with a foot injury.

The 30-year-old forward has been left out of Wakefield Trinity's 19-man squad for tomorrow's clash with Castleford Tigers.

Head coach Chris Chester admits that Trinity are unable to get to the bottom of the injury, and that Fifita is set to see a specialist in order to understand the extent of the foot problem.

The forward will need wear a protective boot for the next four weeks or for "however long it takes."

"We have had a few sleepless nights, certainly the medical people have, about it all," said Chester about Fifita's injury.

"The scans, tests, x-rays; everything has come back clear. We just don't seem to be able to get to the bottom of it.

"He is obviously in a bit of discomfort. He is off to see a specialist to have another look at his scan to see if they have missed anything.

"He will be in a boot for four weeks, or however long it takes really."

Wakefield face Castleford Tigers tomorrow night, hoping to make it 13th time lucky against their district rivals.

The Tigers have won the last 12 meetings between the sides, with their most recent win coming in a 28-26 success in April.

"I am just looking for a performance," insisted Chester.

"We know where we need to improve after the disappointing result last week.

"It is just making sure that individually, everyone does their job. And that collectively we keep working hard for each other and turning up for each other.

"It is a big game for both clubs, there are only two points between the two teams. It is important for us that we fight for these two points."

He added: "It is always nice to be back at home, in front of your own fans and in front of what should be a packed house as well.

"We feel collectively that we let down the great support we had down in Catalans. It is important we put in a good performance for those people."

Trinity are only four points way from the play-off places with eight games remaining.

And Chester insists that a place in the top five is still the target for Wakefield.

He said: "The disappointing loss last week was a big blow but there is still eight games to go, there is still 16 points to play for.

"Eight or 10 points gets you comfortably in the top five.

"We know how important this game is. We are at home and we are playing in a derby game."