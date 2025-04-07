New research reveals 8 in 10 Brits are opting for a staycation in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brits are embracing the staycation trend, with new research revealing that just over eight in 10 have opted for a UK staycation.

Millennials (87 percent) and couples (85 percent) are leading the charge, while Cardiff (85 percent), and Sheffield (84 percent) are home to those most likely to take a staycation. Almost seven in 10 (69 percent) Brits are happy to choose a UK staycation over going abroad this year, British holidays are high on agendas. This rises to 76 percent among 25-34s and 77 percent among 35-44s. It comes as Post Office releases a new staycation guide highlighting the best places for a staycation – including the top 10 UK beaches, and destinations for specific interests.

Natural beauty, beaches and outdoor activities are the top reasons for picking a destination. For those seeking picturesque landscapes, Loch Lomond & The Trossachs in Scotland is the top choice for countryside escapes and outdoor activities like hiking. Liverpool was voted as home to the UK’s best pubs– but if you just care about the perfect pint then Belfast was voted as the best destination for beer. For many, the UK’s beaches are the ultimate draw – 36 percent consider the UK’s beaches the best staycation locations, with women more likely to choose a day at the beach than men (41 percent vs 31 percent).

According to the nation, Weymouth beach is the beach they would most like to visit, closely followed by Brighton beach and Sandbanks beach.

Weymouth Beach (21 percent) Brighton Beach (20 percent) Sandbanks Beach (17 percent) Durdle Door (16 percent) Woolacombe Sands (15 percent) Bamburgh Castle Beach (14 percent) Camber Sands (14 percent) St Andrews' West Sands (12 percent) Botany Bay Beach (11 percent) Porthcurno Beach (10 percent)

Meanwhile, trips to Belfast make the best staycations for families, while Edinburgh is considered the must-visit for history lovers and culture seekers. Relaxation is the number one reason for a staycation for nearly half of Brits (47 percent), followed by discovering new places in the UK (37 percent) and avoiding the hassle of going abroad (31 percent). However, the unpredictable British weather remains the biggest deterrent for one in five respondents who have not been on a staycation, alongside a lack of information on activities (nine percent) and uncertainty about the best staycation locations (nine percent).

What people love most about staycations depends on their age. For Gen Z (16-24), it’s all about saving money, with almost one in five saying the biggest perk is that it’s cheaper than going abroad. Meanwhile, 28 percent of over 55s see it as a chance to explore more of the UK.

Top 10 UK staycation locations and what holidaymakers say they’re good for according to the Post Office survey:

Cornwall (35 percent) – Best beaches The Lake District (32 percent) – Beautiful countryside and outdoor activities/hiking The Cotswolds (17 percent) – Charming countryside and rich history Yorkshire Dales (17 percent) – Beautiful countryside and rich culture London (16 percent) – Food, nightlife, and entertainment Isle of Wight (15 percent) –Value for money Edinburgh (14 percent) – Rich history and culture Loch Lomond & The Trossachs (14 percent) – Countryside and outdoor activities Snowdonia (11 percent) – Family-friendly and beautiful countryside with a wide range of outdoor activities/hiking New Forest (11 percent) – Easy to get around with great access to outdoor activities

Yet, while staycations offer relaxation, exploration, and convenience, they’re not without risks, raising the question: do you have to have travel insurance for a trip within the UK? Surprisingly, almost half (46 percent) of Brits never buy travel insurance for a UK trip—rising to 57 percent among over 55s—while 49 percent weren’t even aware they should. This lack of protection from staycation travel insurance is striking, considering 37% of staycationers have experienced trip disruptions such as cancellations, lost belongings, food poisoning etc. While the NHS can cover emergency medical treatment, travel insurance can cover costs if your well-earned break is cut short by unexpected events like getting sick or injured, so you don’t have to pay extra if your trip is suddenly interrupted.

Paul Paddock, Protection Director at the Post Office, commented: “Even for a British staycation, when to buy travel insurance should be a key part of your plans. Many people assume that because they’re staying within the country, they don’t need cover—but unexpected cancellations, belongings getting lost, or medical emergencies can happen anywhere. Having the right insurance for UK travel in place ensures that your staycation remains stress-free, allowing you to focus on relaxation rather than potential risks.

“While holidaying abroad has its drawbacks—with airport stress, expensive flights and accommodation, and travel disruptions emerging as the top three —staycations offer an easier alternative. Yet, given the number of unforeseen issues that arise, ensuring appropriate insurance cover for a UK holiday is key to making it a success.”

To learn more about Post Office travel insurance plans visit Travel insurance for UK breaks and staycations | Post Office .