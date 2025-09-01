Rick Astley announces major tour including date at Leeds First Direct Band Arena - when tickets go on sale

Rick Astley has announced a major tour including a date at Leeds First Direct Bank Arena next year

Multimillion selling global star Rick Astley has announced a major UK and Ireland arena tour including a a Yorkshire for next year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rick will also be joined for his Reflection tour by very special guest Gabrielle.

Rick became an unlikely global phenomenon as his era-defining smash Never Gonna Give You Up established him as an international chart-topping, BRIT Award winning global star, a status heightened by further hits such as Whenever You Need Somebody and Together Forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His debut album, Whenever You Need Somebody, sold 15.2m copies worldwide and made him a household name. But then he stepped away from the spotlight..

Then a comeback. He celebrated his half-century by returning to the top of the charts with 2016’s 50’ The somehow still boyish singer, songwriter and producer has stayed at the top of his game ever since, leading to collaborations with everyone from Foo Fighters to Blossoms, a double bill of festival sets at Glastonbury, and number two chart position for his new album Are We There Yet?

Rick will also release the paperback edition of his Top 10 Sunday Times Bestseller autobiography Never on October 9.

Never is his first and only official autobiography. Balancing nostalgia, fresh perspectives and introspection, with a good dose of northern humour, Never is an intimate look at the man behind the hits – and is a portrait of truth, artistic evolution and the astounding power of contentment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick Astley brings his Reflection tour to Leeds First Direct Bank Arena on Saturday April 18.

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday September 5 and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.axs.com / www.rickastley.co.uk