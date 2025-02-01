Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Future Match of the Day host Gabby Logan will lead BBC’s coverage of the Six Nations 📺

The BBC’s presenting line-up for the Six Nations is confirmed.

It includes the pundits and commentators involved.

Gabby Logan will be on presenting duty for the tournament.

The Six Nations is coming to the BBC this weekend - and the presenting line-up has been confirmed. ITV is also showing some of the games live and revealed its own broadcast team.

The Beeb will carry coverage throughout the tournament starting with Scotland’s game against Italy at Murrayfield. Find out more about how to watch the game here.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, the broadcaster announced its team of presenters, pundits and commentators. Here’s who you will be watching and listening to over the coming weeks.

Who is the presenter of Six Nations on BBC?

Gabby Logan will host Six Nations coverage on BBC in 2025 (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Gabby Logan will be presenting live coverage of matches throughout the tournament on the BBC. Starting with Scotland vs Italy today (February 1).

She is a very familiar face from sporting coverage on the Beeb over the years. And she is also set to be part of the crew replacing Match of the Day host Gary Lineker later this year.

BBC’s pundits for the Six Nations

During live coverage of matches, Gabby Logan will be joined by expert pundits including: Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay, Chris Paterson, Jonathan Davies, Danny Care, Tommy Bowe, Sergio Parisse, Chris Ashton and former referee Nigel Owens.

The exact line-up of the pundit panel will vary depending on the match and which teams are involved.

Who are the Six Nations commentators on BBC?

There will be match commentary from Andrew Cotter, Sara Orchard, Alastair Eykyn and Gareth Rhys Owen throughout the tournament. While Ugo Monye will present Six Nations Rugby Special throughout the competition on BBC Two, with in-depth analysis and highlights of the weekend matches.

