The Lupset: Wakefield pub to host fundraising festival this weekend in honour of new programme

Wakefield favourite, The Lupset pub, is teaming up with St George’s Community Centre to launch a new “get back into work” programme – which will be supported by a huge family festival this weekend.
By News Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
The festival will take place on Saturday, September 30 at The Lupset, on Horbury Road, and will feature a wide array of stalls, inflatables and entertainment including four live bands.

There will also be a car boot and table top sale for those looking to bag a bargain.

The fundraising day will support, and launch, the pub’s new programme – which aims to help local residents in getting back into work following time off.

The upcoming festival will see the announcement of the new programme in full.The upcoming festival will see the announcement of the new programme in full.
    Landlady of The Lupset, Gemma Woodhouse, said: “The festival is to get lots of publicity for the programme so the community learns all about the wonderful things St George’s do – and that we are joining forces with them to get struggling people and young adults back into work.

    "Pop by for an enjoyable afternoon for all and feel happy, welcome and part of something!”

    All funds raised will be donated to the scheme as well as the services St George’s provides to the community, including its foodbank and young people’s facility.

    The festival will take place from noon to 7pm at The Lupset, with potential guests encouraged to RSVP here: Fundraising Festival

    To find out more about the new programme launched by The Lupset and St George’s Community Centre, visit: https://stgeorgeslupset.org.uk/

