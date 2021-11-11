Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract remembrance services 2021 - details

St Giles' Church Pontefract

Services throughout the district will commemorate and honour those who have served their country from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day.

Wakefield Council’s armed forces champion Coun Sandra Picken said: “Their sacrifices should not be forgotten and it is important this year to mark the day, take time to reflect and thank those who fought for our country.

“We owe so much to them and we must ensure that their contributions are never forgotten.”

Today at 11am, the council is encouraging the public to observe a two-minute silence.

People can gather at the War Memorial opposite County Hall, where the Mayor of the Wakefield District, Counc Tracey Austin will lead the two-minute silence.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This is an important time of year when we come together to remember those who have made huge sacrifices for their country and those who continue to do so.

“The council is proud to take part in these ceremonies to ensure that their contributions are never forgotten.”

In Normanton everyone is asked to gather at the gated entrance to Haw Hill Park at 10.25am for the short walk to the war memorial where the Skelmanthorpe Band will play.

There will be a service at the Altofts war memorial at 11.40am.

In Wakefield, the annual wreath laying service will take place at the cenotaph opposite County Hall.

It starts at 10.55am following a parade from the Cathedral at 10.35am.

In Ossett the parade will form at 2.10pm on Northfield Lane and march to North Ossett Church for the service.

In Horbury, the parade will form at the top of Twitch Hill at 10.10am to march to the remembrance service in St Peter’s church for 10.30am before reforming and proceeding to the Horbury Memorial Garden for 11.45am. An act of remembrance will be carried out at the memorial in Reid Park, Horbury Bridge at 11am.

The Ackworth and Pontefract Royal British Legion has organised the annual Remembrance Day parade this year.

Those taking part should meet at the Town Hall at 10.30am for a 10.45am start.

In Featherstone, the parade will form at the Featherstone Hotel on Green Lane at 10.50am and move off to the Featherstone and District War Memorial Gardens where a full Remembrance Service will be held at 11am.

At 11.15 the parade will then proceed to the war memorial on St Thomas’ Road where a full Remembrance Service will be held at 11.30am.

In Knottingley, there is no parade but all are invited to attend the war memorial on Chapel street where Rev Clive Flatters will lead the service and the Knottingley Silver Band will play.

In Hemsworth the parade will leave the community centre at 9.30am to walk to the service at St Helen’s church. Following the service it will then lead off to the cenotaph where the laying of wreaths will take place at 11.20am.

In South Elmsall people should met at the United Services Club at 10,30am for the parade led by the Carlton Main Frickley band, to the war memorial for the service and laying of wreaths.

The Castleford parade led by the Salvation Army band will start at 10.30am outside the health centre on Welbeck Street and make its way to the cenotaph and then on to a service at the Parish Church.