Love Island has only just started but already one islander has gone home 💔

Love Island has just dumped a star - after one day in the villa.

Maya Jama announced the brutal twist yesterday and caused a mad scramble.

But which of the girls has left the show already?

Love Island has promised a “summer to remember” - but it was over in a flash for one of the islanders. The ITV show has swung the axe after just one day and dumped the first contestant of the season.

Maya Jama surprised the housemates at the end of the first day with a cascading series of twists. First was the arrival of American bombshell Toni - and shortly after the host revealed that there would be a dumping 24 hours later.

But who was the first islander to leave the show in series 12? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list

Love Island host Maya Jama (L) with Shakira (R) | ITV

The first re-coupling of the new season arrived in just the second episode - meaning one of the girls barely had time to unpack before having to fetch their suitcase again. The show promised “more drama” before it returned and it is certainly living up to the billing.

Shakira was left in real danger of going home at the end of yesterday’s (June 9) episode after bombshell Toni swooped in and stole her partner Ben. It meant that if she wasn’t able to get someone to couple up with her, she would be dumped 24 hours later.

The re-coupling took place towards the end of tonight’s (June 10) episode with Maya asking any of the boys to stand up if they felt a stronger connection with Shakira than their current partner.

Blu, Connor and Harry stood up - and Shakira decided to couple up with Harry after declaring the last 24 hours a “whirlwind”. It resulted in Sophie being sent home - becoming the first person to be dumped in series 12.

What happened in Love Island tonight?

Before the re-coupling and the first exit of the season, there was plenty of drama to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The arrival of Toni at the end of day one certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Shakira was a woman on a mission, trying to find a spark with another one of the boys. It saw both Meg and Megan feeling under threat and at risk of losing their men.

Megan even told Tommy that she was feeling a bit “jealous” after watching him talk with Shakira. While Meg earlier declared “I don’t have my man, Dejon’s gone” although he quickly tried to reassure her that it was not the case.

Shakira really put in the graft and found time to chat with all of the boys - aside from Ben who was off limits that evening. A bit of flirting with Harry saw her declare “Haza you little minx!”

But it was soon time to return to the firepit to find out which of the girls would be going home.

