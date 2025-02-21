Secret Genius: New Channel 4 show starring Alan Carr looking for participants from Wakefield
‘Secret Genius’ will see Alan Carr, and Countdown star, Susie Dent, test Britain’s brainpower like never before to uncover the country’s most gifted and unsung minds.
Producers of the show, Mothership TV and GroupM Motion Entertainment, are now appealing to local residents from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to apply if they are someone who believes their intelligence has been overlooked.
The six-part series, which is co-commissioned by Channel 4 Documentaries and Factual Entertainment and Entertainment teams, will see people from each of the four regions of the UK come to take part in immersive and ambitious challenges that will test all aspects of their brain power.
On what to expect, Alan Carr said: “'I have never ever been called a genius believe it or not, but I am fascinated by those people who do get labelled genius.
"Is it a gift, a curse, or a burden? I am so excited about ’Secret Genius', it’s going to be absolutely fascinating not only finding out what makes these people tick but also challenging stereotypes and prejudices along the way.”
On taking part in the new series, Susie Dent said: “I’m delighted to be part of the search for Britain’s undiscovered geniuses alongside Alan.
"The thought of meeting extraordinary individuals—who may have been overlooked in the past or may not realise the full extent of their talents—is hugely exciting!”
To find out more information, or to apply, visit: https://www.geniuscasting.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.