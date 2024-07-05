Party in the Park

By Ian MossContributor
Published 5th Jul 2024, 09:12 BST
Castleford Male Voice Choir and the Friends of Queen's Park (Castleford) invite you to an afternoon of Live Music and entertainment for all the family on Saturday July 20 with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK!

The entertainment starts at 12.00 noon and runs through to 5.00pm. Local Choirs and Bands performing from a purpose built stage include:

The Castleford Male Voice Choir (CMVC), Castleford Young Musicians (Choir and Band), Melodia, The Castleford Song Birds (CAS), The Liquorice Singers, The Fairburn Singers and the ever popular Music from the Attic.

The Party is for all the family and includes a Bouncy Castle, Donkey Rides and Food and Drink Vendors so bring your picnic tables and chairs for a fun filled afternoon. Admission is free but donations can be made to Prostate Cancer UK via a tombola, raffles, merchandise, collection buckets and a Just Giving Page which can be found on the following CMVC's website www.castlefordmalevoicechoir.co.uk.

Party in the Park 2023
Party in the Park 2023

Don't miss this wonderful celebration of community and music in the beautiful Queen's Park, Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 3AR.

Funding for this event has been supported by Local Councillors of all three Castleford Wards from Wakefield District Neighbourhood Improvement Funds.

