Party in the Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The entertainment starts at 12.00 noon and runs through to 5.00pm. Local Choirs and Bands performing from a purpose built stage include:
The Castleford Male Voice Choir (CMVC), Castleford Young Musicians (Choir and Band), Melodia, The Castleford Song Birds (CAS), The Liquorice Singers, The Fairburn Singers and the ever popular Music from the Attic.
The Party is for all the family and includes a Bouncy Castle, Donkey Rides and Food and Drink Vendors so bring your picnic tables and chairs for a fun filled afternoon. Admission is free but donations can be made to Prostate Cancer UK via a tombola, raffles, merchandise, collection buckets and a Just Giving Page which can be found on the following CMVC's website www.castlefordmalevoicechoir.co.uk.
Don't miss this wonderful celebration of community and music in the beautiful Queen's Park, Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 3AR.
Funding for this event has been supported by Local Councillors of all three Castleford Wards from Wakefield District Neighbourhood Improvement Funds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.