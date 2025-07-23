Sky dive for Ackworth Community Library

Debbie and Conrad

Supporters of Ackworth Community Library, Debbie and Conrad are doing a parachute jump on Wednesday, August 6 in Lincolnshire to raise money for much-needed funds towards the running of the library. Please support them by donating at the Library or on the just giving QR code on the Facebook page.

At Ackworth Community Library we aim to provide community activities and events for children, families. We aim to combat loneliness and isolation and promote heath/well being, diversity and social inclusion.

We host coffee mornings, children's activities and social sessions for the older generation