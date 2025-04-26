What's on: Benidorm star to bring one-woman show to Wakefield's Theatre Royal this summer

By Kara McKune
Published 26th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crissy Rock will bring her new two-part show to the Theatre Royal this June.

The former ‘Benidorm’ and ‘I'm A Celebrity’ star will perform her one-woman show at Wakefield’s esteemed theatre on Friday, June 13.

The unique show, named ‘From Bedland to Benidorm’, will be split into two parts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first half will explore Crissy’s career in depth, with anecdotes from the past 30 years, and the second half will be her one-woman stand up show.

Benidorm star, Crissy Rock, will bring her new one-woman show to Wakefield in June.Benidorm star, Crissy Rock, will bring her new one-woman show to Wakefield in June.
Benidorm star, Crissy Rock, will bring her new one-woman show to Wakefield in June.

A spokesperson from the show’s production company, Our Rita Limited, said: “Best known for appearing on TV shows such as Benidorm, I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Masterchef, Crissy Rock is better known to her fans as one of the most outstanding and outrageous stand up comedians of her generation.

“To celebrate over 30 years of her film debut in Ken Loach’s Ladybird Ladybird, Crissy Rock is hitting the road with a brand new show of two halves.”

Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/an-evening-with-crissy-rockfrom-bedlam-to-benidorm-2025

Related topics:Crissy RockBenidormTheatre RoyalWakefieldTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice