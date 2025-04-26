What's on: Benidorm star to bring one-woman show to Wakefield's Theatre Royal this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crissy Rock will bring her new two-part show to the Theatre Royal this June.

The former ‘Benidorm’ and ‘I'm A Celebrity’ star will perform her one-woman show at Wakefield’s esteemed theatre on Friday, June 13.

The unique show, named ‘From Bedland to Benidorm’, will be split into two parts.

The first half will explore Crissy’s career in depth, with anecdotes from the past 30 years, and the second half will be her one-woman stand up show.

A spokesperson from the show’s production company, Our Rita Limited, said: “Best known for appearing on TV shows such as Benidorm, I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Masterchef, Crissy Rock is better known to her fans as one of the most outstanding and outrageous stand up comedians of her generation.

“To celebrate over 30 years of her film debut in Ken Loach’s Ladybird Ladybird, Crissy Rock is hitting the road with a brand new show of two halves.”

Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/an-evening-with-crissy-rockfrom-bedlam-to-benidorm-2025