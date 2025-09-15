Castleford’s Bodycare store will close down this week after the retailer announced it had fallen into administration.

The retailer closed 32 of its stores on September 5, resulting in more than 400 job losses.

Now, 14 more stores are set to close tomorrow (Tuesday) – including Castleford’s Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre store.

A further 16 stores will close on Thursday.

Castleford's Bodycare store, at Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, will close tomorrow (Tuesday). Picture: Google

Other stores closing on Tuesday include: Bolton, Greater Manchester; Bromsgrove, Worcestershire; Chesterfield, Derbyshire; Doncaster, South Yorkshire; Greenock, Scotland; Mansfield, Nottinghamshire; Salford, Greater Manchester; Skipton, North Yorkshire; Stevenage, Hertfordshire; Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire; Thornaby, North Yorkshire; Ulverston, Cumbria; and Whitehaven, Cumbria.

On Thursday (September 18), the following stores will close: Dudley, West Midlands; Dunfermline, Scotland; Hanley, Staffordshire; Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire; Hyde, Greater Manchester; Ilford, Greater London; Ipswich, Suffolk; Morpeth, Northumberland; Newark, Nottinghamshire; Northallerton, North Yorkshire; Ormskirk, Lancashire; Redcar, North Yorkshire; Rochdale, Greater Manchester; Shrewsbury, Shropshire; St Helens, Merseyside; and Workington, Cumbria.