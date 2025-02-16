Castleford-based craft brewery, Lost Cause Brewing, is giving Wakefield's world-famous forced rhubarb a bold, refreshing twist with their latest creation.

Creaking Bones is a sparkling pale ale brewed with rhubarb from the youngest grower in the Rhubarb Triangle.

And they say the beer isn't just a drink, it's a deliciously fizzy love letter to Wakefield's rich agricultural past.

Crafted in collaboration with Cooks Yorkshire Forced Rhubarb, grown in Stanley, the beer is more than just a new product – it's a celebration of tradition, innovation, and a community that continues to thrive.

The ale bursts with tangy rhubarb aromas, a juicy, mouth-watering flavour, and a smooth vanilla-malty backbone – capturing the vibrant essence of the pink stalks that made Wakefield famous.

Colin Stronge, co-founder and head brewer at Lost Cause Brewing, said: "We wanted to create a beer that tells a story.

"When we heard about the eerie creaking sound rhubarb makes as it grows in the dark, we knew we had our hook – and our name. Creaking Bones is a playful nod to the magic happening in those dark sheds and the centuries-old tradition rooted in Wakefield."

The beer will launch at Wakefield's iconic Rhubarb Festival, with exclusive pours at Peddler Market, a Rhubarb Supper at The Hepworth Wakefield, and a special release at Lost Cause Brewing's Castleford taproom on February 21 and 22.

The rhubarb is grown by the youngest producer in the Rhubarb Triangle – a next- generation grower who is breathing new life into this time-honoured Wakefield tradition.

Co-founder Vik said: "This beer is about more than just flavour.

"It’s about championing the incredible heritage of Wakefield’s rhubarb industry and showing that these local, historic ingredients can find new life in modern creations.

"Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival draws thousands of visitors each year, eager to explore the region's culinary delights. With the launch of Creaking Bones, Lost Cause Brewing aims to add something unexpected to the mix: a beer that perfectly pairs Wakefield’s signature tart crop with contemporary craft brewing."

For those who can’t make it to the festival, Creaking Bones will also be available online at www.lostcausebrewing.co.uk.