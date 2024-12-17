Plans have been submitted to turn a former YMCA hall into a fish and chip shop.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme involves converting to old community building in Hemsworth into a restaurant and takeaway.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council applying for a change of use for the building say it has been vacant for over 12 months due to “diminishing local interest and usage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement prepared on behalf of the new owner said: “Given that the building is currently empty, its conversion and refurbishment to form a joint fish and chip restaurant and takeaway will provide a much needed and appealing small business opportunity.”

Plans have been submitted to turn a former YMCA hall into a fish and chip shop.

The document says the building has been a target for vandalism and antisocial behaviour while not in use.

The scheme includes providing 16 customer parking spaces to be accessed from Market Street.

The statement says changes are also planned to the premises to provide a “fresh, modern and well laid out” enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “In terms of social and economic impact on the community from this development it will be negligible.

“There will be no significant additional traffic impact on the existing surrounding road area due to this change of use.

“The fish and chip restaurant including takeaway will provide a more local customer-driven alternative retail food outlet.”