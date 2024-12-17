Former Hemsworth YMCA hall set to be converted into fish shop restaurant and takeaway

By Tony Gardner
Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:00 BST

Plans have been submitted to turn a former YMCA hall into a fish and chip shop.

The scheme involves converting to old community building in Hemsworth into a restaurant and takeaway.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council applying for a change of use for the building say it has been vacant for over 12 months due to “diminishing local interest and usage.”

A design and access statement prepared on behalf of the new owner said: “Given that the building is currently empty, its conversion and refurbishment to form a joint fish and chip restaurant and takeaway will provide a much needed and appealing small business opportunity.”

Plans have been submitted to turn a former YMCA hall into a fish and chip shop.

The document says the building has been a target for vandalism and antisocial behaviour while not in use.

The scheme includes providing 16 customer parking spaces to be accessed from Market Street.

The statement says changes are also planned to the premises to provide a “fresh, modern and well laid out” enterprise.

It adds: “In terms of social and economic impact on the community from this development it will be negligible.

“There will be no significant additional traffic impact on the existing surrounding road area due to this change of use.

“The fish and chip restaurant including takeaway will provide a more local customer-driven alternative retail food outlet.”

