Tesco to open store on Wakefield retail park

Supermarket giant Tesco are to open a new branch in Wakefield, it is believed.

The retailer has applied for a license to sell alcohol from Unit 1B of Westgate Retail Park - the former home of Toys R Us.

If granted, the supermarket would be able to supply alcohol for consumption off the premises between 6am and 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

No further details are included in the application.

In 2013, Wakefield Council opposed plans for a Tesco superstore on Ings Road, saying it would damage city centre trade.

Tesco have been contacted for comment.

Wakefield's Toys R Us closed its doors on Saturday, April 21, 2018. The unit has remained empty since.