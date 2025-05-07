YPO summit drives future innovation of procurement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

YPO’s supplier summit brought together industry leaders and top-level suppliers to drive innovation and foster collaboration.

Taking place in Dean Clough Mills, Halifax, the public sector buying organisation brought together procurement experts and suppliers from throughout the UK.

Delegates were addressed by keynote speakers including team GB Olympian Alistair Brownlee who spoke about his athletics career, the famous moment in 2016 when he helped his exhausted brother Jonny over the finish line in Mexico at the world finals, and how the skills from his gold medal Olympic triumph helped him transfer over into business

YPO also announced a three-year extension of its partnership with the NSPCC, including a joint logo collaboration which was showcased on a YPO van in special livery.

YPO managing director Simon Hill with GB Gold Medallist Alistair Brownlee

Setting the scene for the future of public sector procurement, collaboration, value for money and social value were the key themes throughout the day, three driving forces that are being accredited to shape the future of the supply chain.

Informative talks and knowledge share sessions were hosted throughout the day covering different aspects of procurement and the supply chain.

Leading industry figures, such as Jason Gould from Edco, delivered a speech on insight and opportunities in the education market where he discussed trends, challenges and opportunities for suppliers.

The YPO social value team discussed their role and what social value is, talking through the benefits with attendees, sharing how they can implement social value into their own organisations.

GB Gold Medallist Alistair Brownlee delivering a speech on how his Olympic career helped him drive innovation in his business career

The supplier summit was well received by attendees, with networking taking place throughout. Breakout sessions that focused on specific aspects of procurement and the supply chain were well interacted with, with knowledge share and Q&A opportunities.

Andrea Smith, YPO executive director, and commercial lawyer Mary Mundy, partner at Capsticks, delivered a collaborative talk focusing on ‘What does the Procurement Act mean for suppliers to the public sector’.

Simon Hill, Managing Director at YPO, said: "The Supplier Summit united industry leaders in procurement and supply chain management from across the nation. Through collaborative efforts, knowledge sharing, and networking, we aim to drive innovation over the years to come. As a leader in public sector procurement, YPO is committed to transforming ways of working by fostering collaboration, ensuring value for money, and promoting social value."