Amazon team supports Wakefield equine charities

Amazon in Wakefield has donated a total of £1,000 to two charities that support people with disabilities.

The donations were made to Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association and Dialwood Carriage Driving for the Disabled, two organisations that give people with disabilities living in Wakefield the opportunity to learn horse riding, carriage driving, receive riding therapy and learn horse care.

Alongside the donations, two teams of 10 employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield visited the charities to help clear out stables and do some gardening work.

Brigitta Contor works at Amazon in Wakefield and volunteered with Riding for the Disabled. She said:

“It was great to visit Wakefield Riding for the Disabled and lend a helping hand. I’m proud Amazon is supporting these great charities and the work they do to support people in our community with disabilities.”

Carol Blake from Wakefield Riding for the Disabled added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon Wakefield team for supporting us as we seek to welcome people with physical and learning disabilities and autism to improve confidence levels, relationship building and enjoyment.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.